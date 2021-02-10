iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 324.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,579. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.