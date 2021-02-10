ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS ISSDY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

