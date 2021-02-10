Italo One Day Volume Reaches $28.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $34,676.87 and approximately $28.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00267350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00102473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00082733 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00205258 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

