J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,885. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

