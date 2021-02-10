Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jabil stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.