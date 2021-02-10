Jabodon PT Co. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jabodon PT Co. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

