Jack Henry & Associates Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 711 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

JKHY opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

