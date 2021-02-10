Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,826 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

