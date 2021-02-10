Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. EMCOR Group comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 475.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,431. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.