Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ManTech International by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

MANT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,718. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

