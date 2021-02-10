Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $$62.24 during trading on Wednesday. 6,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

