Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

LH stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,268. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

