Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of J opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.