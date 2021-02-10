Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

