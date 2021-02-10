Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 40,923 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

NYSE NGA opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition alerts:

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.