Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $136.58.

