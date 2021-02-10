Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

