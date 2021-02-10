Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HEFA opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

