Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

