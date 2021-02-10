Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Bradley Md Terrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 1,571 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $5,341.40.

VNRX opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNRX. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VolitionRx by 328.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

