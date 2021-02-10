Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shot up 5.8% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $207.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $166.70 and last traded at $166.01. 1,838,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 851,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,180.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $714,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $562,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

