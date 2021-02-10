JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $11.30 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

