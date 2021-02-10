Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.