Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

POST stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

