Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $206,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $248,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Xylem by 31.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

