Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Atreca has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,763 shares of company stock valued at $850,073. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

