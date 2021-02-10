Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) to Buy

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock opened at GBX 165.90 ($2.17) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.63. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

