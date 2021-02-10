Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.