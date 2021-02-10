Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $271,720.79 and approximately $882,536.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.28 or 0.01128596 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00055851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.72 or 0.05501322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

