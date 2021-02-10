Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,847 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 20,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.