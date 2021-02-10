Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $11.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. 108,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,430. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.