Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 397330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

