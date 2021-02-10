JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $603.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.87), with a volume of 44399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 543.77.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

