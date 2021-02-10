JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €171.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €171.00 ($201.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €174.29 ($205.04).

ETR MTX opened at €200.90 ($236.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €206.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €176.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €282.30 ($332.12).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

