JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

