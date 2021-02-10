JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 2,793,011 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

