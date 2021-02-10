Jumia Technologies (JMIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA):

2/9/2021 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2021 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

1/26/2021 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Jumia Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 216,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

