Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kadant by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.