Kalkulus Price Up 69% This Week (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Kalkulus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalkulus has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar. Kalkulus has a market cap of $40,225.52 and $303.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kalkulus Coin Profile

Kalkulus (KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,098,974 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,894 coins. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

