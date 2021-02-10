KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

