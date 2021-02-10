KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $51.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s previous close.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

