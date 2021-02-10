Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $70.76 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $353.78 or 0.00784523 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00283301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00114950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00073476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00201310 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.