Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

