Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Up 42.4%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price was up 42.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 20,574,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 4,093,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

