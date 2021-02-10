Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €43.66 ($51.36) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.85. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.