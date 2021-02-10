Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

