Keyera’s (KEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.59.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$1.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.21. 2,326,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.45. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.