Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $354-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.88 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,487,611. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.