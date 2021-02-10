Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 6,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,585. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

