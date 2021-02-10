Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns Focus List Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “focus list” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

